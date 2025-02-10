Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], February 10 (ANI): A national seminar on "Nalanda Buddhism in the 21st Century" and the recognition of Monastic Education under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was held on Sunday in West Bengal's Darjeeling.

The event was attended by prominent figures, including Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba, who was the Chief Guest, and His Eminence Khenchen Lha Tsering Rinpoche, the Abbot of Tashiding Monastery, Sikkim, as the Guest of Honor.

The seminar was organised by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) with the goal of promoting and recognising Monastic Studies as part of the national education curriculum, according to an official press release.

The event brought together Buddhist monastic delegates from 25 monasteries across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Salugara, Jaigaon, and the Dooars region, alongside representatives from various Buddhist organizations and the general public.

A total of 125 participants attended the program, which was focused on the importance of integrating monastic education with modern schooling systems.

In his keynote address, the Secretary of the IHCNBT, Maling Gombu emphasized the importance of the conference in spreading the teachings of Nalanda Buddhism as both a philosophy and a science of the mind. He highlighted the pioneering efforts made in mainstreaming Buddhist monastic education through the NIOS curriculum, which will now allow monks and nuns to receive certification up to Class XII in both traditional and modern education subjects.

Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba, the Chief Guest, spoke about the significance of Buddhist education beyond religious boundaries, describing it as a valuable secular ethics system beneficial to all of humanity.

Zimba highlighted the importance of such initiatives for the North Bengal region, which has a sizable Buddhist population and numerous monastic institutions. He also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the IHCNBT in collaborating with NIOS and the Ministry of Education to ensure recognition of the Bhoti language and Boudh Darshan, which will now be certified as part of the national curriculum.

The seminar also featured remarks from his eminence Khenchen Lha Tsering Rinpoche, who praised the Central government's initiative, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to recognize monastic education alongside modern schooling.

Tsering noted that this move will help preserve and promote traditional Buddhist knowledge and lead to greater opportunities for monks and nuns. He also mentioned the development of Buddhist education in South India, particularly in the Sera, Gaden, and Namdroling monasteries, and highlighted PM Modi's recognition of Pali as a classical language, which will contribute to the further preservation and growth of Buddhist studies.

A special address was also delivered by Partha Sarthi, an Academic Officer at NIOS, who spoke about the role and function of NIOS in offering formal education to monks and nuns.

Sarthi emphasised that the collaboration between NIOS and IHCNBT will ensure that monastic education is recognised and certified, which will significantly enhance educational opportunities for those in monastic institutions. He also underscored the positive impact that Buddhist education can have on the development of good citizens and the promotion of world peace.

The event concluded on a positive note with all speakers expressing their hope that the recognition of monastic education under the NIOS curriculum would pave the way for greater integration of Buddhist philosophy and education into the broader Indian education system.

The efforts to mainstream Buddhist education have been recognised as an essential step toward the preservation of the Nalanda Buddhist tradition and the betterment of humanity.

The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) is an organization dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of Nalanda Buddhist teachings and traditions. It collaborates with various educational and governmental institutions to bridge the gap between traditional Buddhist education and modern academic curricula. (ANI)

