Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): West Bengal Police have arrested two people in connection with the killing of a father and son in the Dhuliyan area of Murshidabad, said police on Tuesday.

The police formed a special team, which included the Special Task Force (STF), the Crime Investigation Department (CID), and district police officers. Additionally, the police have blocked 1093 social media posts for spreading rumours.

An investigation is underway in the case, they added.

Three people were killed in Dhuliyan in the aftermath of mob violence against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Murshidabad district, West Bengal Police said. Several vehicles were torched on Friday night.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury expressed disappointment over the violence and said that Murshidabad is not the way it is being depicted.

"Murshidabad is not the way it is being depicted...I have grown up here; the city is not the way it is being shown...It is very sad to see this. Hindu Muslims have been living here in harmony..." Chowdhury told reporters.

TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar accused the BJP of dividing people, stating, "These (BJP) people are dividing the society in the name of Hindus and Muslims. What can be worse than this?... "

Meanwhile, a few families affected by the violence in Murshidabad (West Bengal) have migrated to Pakur in Jharkhand, located on the border between the two states.

Recounting the ordeal of the violence, an elderly man broke down into tears. He said, "I don't really know what happened...I opened my shop in the morning and sat outside. They started hitting the doors, pelting bricks, and eventually broke the doors. There was my television, my mirror, my furniture, 2-3 almirahs, all my money was at my home...We came here the night before yesterday..."

Earlier today, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the injured victims of the violence that broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11 and slammed the Mamata government for its "silence" when people are "struggling to survive."

Speaking to ANI after meeting the victims at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore, Chowdhury criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led state government's "silence" on the Murshidabad violence in which three people have lost their lives and scores were injured, saying, "A lot of people have been admitted in the hospital, but the police and state government are silent. People are struggling to survive, yet the state government says nothing."

A relief camp has been set up in Malda's Par Lalpur for the people who were forced to leave their homes in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad following the violence.

Dr Prasanjit Mandal, a doctor at the relief camp, said his team is providing all essential medicines to those in need.

"For the last 3 days, we have been coming here twice a day. We have all the essential medicines here for hypertension, diabetes, cough, and cold... As of now, there are no patients who need medicines," he told ANI.

The violence in Murshidabad was sparked by the Muslims' protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage.

The West Bengal Police said 150 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protesters and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)

