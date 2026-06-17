India News | West Bengal Police, Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU; Focus on Strengthening of Cyber Crime Probe

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rastriya Raksha University (RRU) and West Bengal Police at Nabanna, aimed at strengthening capacity building and specialised training in policing and internal security.

Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari said the proposal for collaboration was originally received from RRU in November 2025 but had remained pending.

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"The proposal was originally received from RRU in November 2025. During the previous government's tenure, no final decision was taken, and it remained pending. The present government has taken up the matter on priority and granted approval for the MoU between West Bengal Police and Rastriya Raksha University," he said.

The Chief Minister said the partnership would focus on specialised areas including cyber crime investigation and digital forensics, dark web intelligence and tracking, AI-enabled policing and open-source intelligence (OSINT), forensic science, counterterrorism and internal security, border intelligence and coastal security, crime trend analysis in eastern India, anti-human trafficking and organised crime, drone policing, AI-based surveillance, police leadership training, and canine training and dog breeding excellence centres.

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"The key courses - cyber crime investigation and digital forensics, dark web intelligence and tracking, AI enabled Policing and OSINT, forensic science and scientific investigation, counterterrorism and internal security, border intelligence and coastal security, crime trend analysis in eastern India, ant-human trafficiking and organised crime, drone policing and AI-based surveillance, Police leadership and mid career training, canine training and dog breeding excellence centre," CM Adhikari added.

RRU Pro-Vice Chancellor Kalpesh H Wandra said the university would work with West Bengal Police in areas related to national security, internal security and policing.

He added that the university had requested the state government to commence the first batch of cybersecurity training at the earliest and was also prepared to conduct training related to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Under our mandate of national security, internal security and policing, we will work for the cyber security, smart policing, coastal and maritime security and mental well-being and advancement through technology for the West Bengal police under this MoU as part of capacity building. We have a lot of laboratories and Centres of Excellence for counter terrorism, fitness through sports... We had a conversation with the CM and requested him to allow the first batch of cybersecurity as soon as possible. We are also ready for the training of the new course of BNS. This is our 28th MoU with the West Bengal police," Wandra told ANI.

RRU Dean Jasbirkaur Thadhani said groundwork for the collaboration had begun even before the signing of the agreement. Thadhani said the first batch under the programme is expected to commence in the first week of July. (ANI)

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