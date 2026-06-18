India News | West Bengal Police to Partner with Rashtriya Raksha University for Advanced Training; CM Adhikari Calls It a Priority Move

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 (ANI): Aiming to modernise the state's law enforcement capabilities, the West Bengal government on Thursday approved a collaboration between the West Bengal Police and the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU).

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the initiative, noting that the project had been pending for years before being fast-tracked by his administration.

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"During the previous government's tenure, no final decision was taken, and the move remained pending. The present government has taken up the matter on priority and granted approval for the move between West Bengal Police and Rashtriya Raksha University," said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The partnership is set to introduce specialised training modules designed to tackle modern security threats. The curriculum will focus on critical areas, including cybercrime investigation, digital forensics, dark web intelligence and tracking, and AI-enabled policing.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of the collaboration, Suvendu Adhikari stated that the initiative is expected to drive significant improvements in force efficiency. "Benefits for the West Bengal Police will be capacity building, better investigation, increased conviction rates, and technology upgradation," the Chief Minister explained.

Drawing comparisons to the success of similar academic partnerships in other regions, Suvendu Adhikari added, "The outcome of these training courses is very good in different states, like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Assam, and Uttarakhand. It is a very good and meaningful effort by our state government to strengthen human resources."

The comprehensive training programme is expected to commence shortly. This move marks a major shift in the state's approach to law enforcement, aiming to integrate advanced academic research with practical field application to ensure the West Bengal Police is fully equipped with the technical skills required for contemporary and future-proof policing.

This initiative aligns with the government's broader commitment to enhancing public safety and institutional efficiency across the state. (ANI)

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