Bankura, Apr 3 (PTI) A policeman and two other security personnel were allegedly assaulted by a mob in West Bengal's Bankura district when they tried to stop loud music being played in the dead of the night, an official said on Monday.

Sub-inspector Arindam Senapati reached Khudiram Pally in the Bishnupur police station area around 12.45 am along with two civic volunteers after receiving complaints that loud music was being played, violating government directives, he said.

When they asked to stop the music, a mob of 45-50 people gheraoed them and assaulted them, he added.

The three personnel was injured in the attack. Reinforcements were sent to the spot, which brought the situation under control, the official said.

Six people were arrested, and a case was lodged, he said, stating that the music system was also seized.

