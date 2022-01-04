New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday said it has so far registered seven FIRs out of 29 matters referred to it by the National Human Rights Commission related to alleged sexual offences during the post-poll violence in West Bengal,

It said two cases referred by the NHRC were sent by the agency to the State Special Investigation Team constituted by the Calcutta High Court, the agency said.

"It may be stated that Calcutta High Court had ordered the CBI on August 19, 2021 to investigate the incidents involving offences of murder, rape and attempt to rape. As such, CBI has registered the cases meeting only these criteria which are under progress," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

"It is clarified that CBI had received 29 number of complaints of sexual offences from NHRC till December 22, 2021. Out of these, two cases have been decided by the CBI for handing over to State SIT on the grounds of nature of offences, in line with the mandate given in the orders of the Calcutta High Court," Joshi said.

He said seven FIRs have been registered on the basis of complaints received from the NHRC while the remaining are under process. Joshi said State Police had also referred 64 incidents to CBI in furtherance of the High Court order.

"Out of it, 39 number of offences were taken over by CBI by registering regular cases, four references are under process while 21 number of references were returned to State Police/SIT on the ground of nature of offence, as CBI has been mandated in the order of the Calcutta High Court dated August 19, 2021 to investigate post-poll violence cases of murder, rape and attempt to rape," he said.

Joshi said at the time of submission of the Status Report before the High Court on December 22, 2021, the CBI had registered 50 Regular Cases and one Preliminary Enquiry into the incidents of Post Poll Violence. "By the time of submission of Status Report, CBI had submitted Charge Sheet in 10 cases while remaining cases are under progress," he said.

