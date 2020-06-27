Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): West Bengal on Saturday reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16,711.

In a bulletin, the state health department informed that there are 5,293 active cases in West Bengal.

As many as 254 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of discharged persons to 10,789.

A total of 13 patients succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 629 in the state.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

