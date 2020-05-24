India News | West Bengal Reports 127 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Fatalities

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll in the state to 197, while 127 new cases of the respiratory infection were reported, a bulletin by the health department said on Saturday.

Of the four deaths, two each were reported from the city and neighbouring Howrah district, it said.

The state now has a total of 3,459 confirmed cases, out of which 1,909 are active, the bulletin said.

Till Saturday, 1,281 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from hospitals, it added.

