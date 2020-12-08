Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,05,054 on Monday as 2,214 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department bulletin said.

Forty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,771 so far, it said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today Latest Updates: Farmers to Observe Nationwide Shutdown Against Farm Laws, Essential Services, Office-Goers Exempted.

Kolkata recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 deaths at 15, followed by North 24 Parganas at 14, Howrah at five, Hooghly at four and South 24 Parganas at three.

Altogether 2,231 people were cured of the disease in past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 93.55 per cent, the bulletin said.

Also Read | India, Israel Hold Foreign Office Consultations, Review Progress in Defence, Security Cooperation.

Kolkata registered the maximum number of new cases at 593, followed by North 24 Parganas at 583 and Hooghly at 143.

The state now has 23,829 active cases, and 4,72,454 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested 61,67,307 samples for COVID-19, including 31,453 in the last 24 hours, it said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)