Kolkata, Sept 29 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 3,188 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,53,768, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The COVID-19 toll rose to 4,899 after 62 more people died.

Since Monday, 2,961 people have recovered, improving the discharge rate to 87.80 per cent.

There are 26,064 active cases in the state at present.

In the last 24 hours, 43,769 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

