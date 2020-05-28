India News | West Bengal Reports 344 New Cases of COVID-19, Six Deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 28 (ANI): As many as 344 more people in West Bengal have tested positive of the coronavirus, said the state's Health Department on Thursday.

"With 344 new COVID-19 positive cases and six deaths reported in the State in the last 24 hours, the total positive cases stand at 4,536 and death toll at 229," reads an official statement of the state Health Department.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 827 New COVID-19 Cases, Taking State's Tally to 19,372 | Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 28, 2020.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)