Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in West Bengal, pushing the toll to 21,384, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 20,96,896 as 775 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Migrant Labourer from Bihar Killed, 2 Others Injured After Terrorists Throw Grenade in Pulwama.

West Bengal currently has 9,948 active COVID-19 cases while 20,65,564 have recovered from the disease, including 1,943 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

The state tested 12,067 samples for COVID-19 in the 24 hours, the bulletin added.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Address Press Conference Tomorrow Ahead of Congress's Nationwide Protest on Price Rise And Unemployment.

Bengal had reported 911 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)