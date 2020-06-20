Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 20 (ANI): West Bengal on Saturday reported 441 fresh COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 13,531, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

There are 5,126 active cases in the State.

According to the bulletin, 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 540 in the State.

A total of 562 patients have been discharged after treatment, taking the total number of discharged patients to 7,865.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 3,95,048 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 1,68,269 active cases, 2,13,83 1 cured/discharged/migrated and 12,948 deaths. (ANI)

