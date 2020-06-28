Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 28 (ANI): As many as 572 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 17,283, according to the state health department.

With 404 recoveries recorded today, the discharge rate in the state stands at 64.76 per cent.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 16,095 deaths. (ANI)

