Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4 (ANI): West Bengal on Saturday reported 743 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 21,231.

According to the West Bengal Health Department, 19 deaths have been reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 736.

The number of active cases stands at 6,329 in the state, as per the Health Department. (ANI)

