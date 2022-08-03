Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) West Bengal reported 911 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, as per the state health department said.

The new cases were detected after testing 13,307 samples, recording a positivity rate of 6.85 per cent, it said.

So far, the state has reported 20,96,121 cases and 21,380 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 2,041 people have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 20,63,621.

There are 11,120 active cases in the state at present, and 317 of them are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

