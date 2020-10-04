Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,357 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 2,70,331, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The death toll rose to 5,194 after 62 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

The discharge rate, however, improved to 87.93 per cent with 2,986 recoveries since Saturday, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 27,439 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 42,262 samples have been tested for COVID-19, it added.

