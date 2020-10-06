Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,370 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's tally to 2,77,049, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The death toll rose to 5,318 after 63 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

The discharge rate, however, improved to around 90 per cent with 3,036 recoveries since Monday, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 27,988 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 42,382 samples have been tested for COVID-19, it added.

