Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 3,612 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 2,94,806, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The death toll rose to 5,622 after 59 more patients succumbed to the virus, it said.

The discharge rate stood at 87.84 per cent with 3,110 recoveries since Saturday, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 30,236 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 42,611 samples have been tested for COVID-19, it added.

