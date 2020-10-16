Kolkata, Oct 16 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,771 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,13,188, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The state's toll rose to 5,931 after 61 more people died due to the disease, it said.

Also Read | Tanishq Ad Row: Police Complaint Against NDTV for ‘Fake News’ of Showroom Being Vandalised in Gandhidham.

In the last 24 hours, 3,194 people recovered from the disease, it added.

There are 32,500 active cases in the state at present.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Conning US Nationals Busted in Gurugram, Owner Was MCG Contractor, Say Police.

Since Thursday, 43,227 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)