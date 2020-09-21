Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) West Bengal reported 62 COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far, pushing the death toll to 4,421, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The state's caseload climbed to 2,28,302 with 3,165 new infections, it said.

Also Read | Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

A total of 3,011 people recovered from the disease since Sunday, bettering the discharge rate to 87.16 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Bengal now has 24,898 active cases.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T India Launch Date Officially Announced.

In the last 24 hours, 43,313 samples have been tested for COVID-19, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)