Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 7 (ANI): A ruckus erupted inside West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday, the first day of the budget session as the opposition protested over the alleged violence in the recently concluded civic elections in the state.

BJP leaders along with the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari marched towards Raj Bhavan to meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar after ruckus in the Assembly session.

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was physically assaulted by TMC leaders...what happened inside the House everybody saw very carefully... we'll meet Governor. He should take appropriate action against it. If necessary, we will consult with the Central government", said Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "Shockingly, the TMC leaders and ministers (women's) hackled and touched the governor. We were protesting because, for the past months, the kind of elections that have happened in West Bengal even that is something unprecedented. The people of Indian have not seen this kind of election wherein every booth 100-300 outsiders were hired by TMC with firearms. They have even changed the EVM boxes. We want a re-poll and we had a very genuine demand. Our candidates were beaten up and it was being encouraged by Chief Minister."

Dhankhar, who arrived at the assembly to deliver the inaugural address, could not do it as BJP legislators descended to the well-carrying posters of alleged victims of civic poll violence staged a protest in the assembly.

During the ruckus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee urged the Governor to go ahead with the speech. When the Governor tried to leave the House without reading his speech, TMC MLAs gathered against his seat and prevented him from leaving the House.

Mamata Banerjee termed the uproar "unprecedented" and said that it was a "planned attempt" to create a Constitutional crisis. "BJP is doing this because they miserably failed to win the election", she added.

CM Banerjee also visited the Raj Bhawan later on Monday to meet Dhankhar. She thanked him for staying back in the Assembly amid the uproar.

The Chief Minister added, "What BJP has done today in the Assembly was a shame on democracy." (ANI)

