New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Calcutta High Court's order directing a CBI investigation into the West Bengal government's decision to create supernumerary posts in connection with West Bengal School Services Commission teachers' appointments.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar however upheld the High Court's directions for a CBI probe into other issues related to the alleged irregularities into the large-scale scandal.

"Cabinet decision (to create supernumerary posts) which was taken at the time and accepted when there were pending litigations in the High Court and the possibility of finding out by thorough examination for tainted candidates was not possible," the top court noted.

Thus, the apex court proceeded to quash and set-aside the direction of the High Court.

"Having regard to the aforesaid discussion, we are of the view that the High Court was not justified in referring the issue of creation of supernumerary posts to the CBI", the bench added.

The West Bengal government notified the creation of supernumerary posts on May 19, 2022, and the governor approved it.

The top court had recently upheld the Calcutta High Court order cancelling the appointments of around 25,000 teachers and other school staff who had been recruited by the state SSC.

The aforesaid decision came after the top court found that these appointments were based on large scale fraud and cheating. (ANI)

