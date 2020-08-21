Kolkata, Aug 21 (PTI) Normal life came to a grinding halt in the city on Friday as a complete shutdown was enforced across West Bengal for the second consecutive day this week to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases, while violation of the lockdown restrictions was witnessed in some towns and rural areas in the state.

Incessant overnight rain owing to a low-pressure system that continued this morning also forced people to stay indoors in the city and most other places in south Bengal.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sharp Drop in Sale of Ganpati Idols in Delhi Ahead of Festival Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

All public transport, government and private offices, banks and other commercial establishments, barring those dealing with essential services, were closed due to the lockdown.

Flight operations in and out of the Kolkata international airport were suspended for the day, while long- distance trains were also rescheduled.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in India Crosses 29 Lakh Mark With 68,898 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Rises to 54,849.

Essential services like medicine shops and health establishments remained open as these were kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps are also allowed to remain open on the lockdown days.

Security has been tightened to enforce the lockdown and police personnel were seen patrolling major traffic intersections in Kolkata.

Violation of the shutdown norms was, however, witnessed in some towns such as Canning, Cooch Behar, Malda and Durgapur as some shops in these areas were seen open in the morning.

In several district towns, police personnel were seen checking papers of those vehicles that were out on the streets despite the restrictions.

A complete lockdown was also enforced across the state on Thursday.

At least 2,687 people were arrested from across the state, 541 of them in Kolkata, on the charge of violation of the lockdown guidelines and safety precautions.

A total shutdown was earlier imposed in West Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 and August 5 and 8.

There will be a complete lockdown on August 27 and 31.

West Bengal's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,29,119 on Thursday with the highest single-day spike of 3,197 infections, the state's health department said.

The death toll in the state rose to 2,634 after 53 people succumbed to the virus since Wednesday, it added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)