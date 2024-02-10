Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] February 10 (ANI): Days after violence erupted in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Saturday alleged that BJP, Congress and CPI-M are engaged in trying to provoke the situation as the region returns towards normalcy.

During the violence, agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shiv Prasad Hazra.

"The situation is under control. There were some allegations, not against the government but personal issues. BJP, Congress and CPI-M were provoking and hence on the direction of CM Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee ordered the formation of a four-member committee. The committee has sent its primary report and one zila parishad of TMC, Uttam Sharda is suspended for six years..."

When asked about Amit Shah's statement over CAA, he said, "This shows that the BJP is way too behind in the politics of 'roti, kapda aur makaan'... They brought CAA to deviate and polarize in the name of religion. Anybody whose name is in the voters' list is a citizen and as far as infiltrators are concerned, Amit Shah ji has responsibility for that as BSF comes under MHA."

Further, underscoring that the Sandeshkhali panchayat is not a strong ground for TMC, Ghosh asserted that the state police will unearth the cabal that has colluded to destroy the peace of West Bengal.

Residents, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam.

Local residents claimed that Shiv Prasad Hazra took over their land against their will, leading to their agitation and subsequent protest against the TMC leader.

Despite a significant police presence in the area in response to the protests, the villagers set fire to the poultry farm of Trinamool leader Shivprasad Hazra. (ANI)

