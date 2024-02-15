Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): Announcing her resignation from the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Mimi Chakraborty, on Thursday said "politics is not for me."

Mimi Chakraborty said, "Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities. If you join politics, you are criticised whether you work or not. I spoke with Mamata Banerjee regarding the issues I had. I wanted to tell her about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time. I will complete the further process after whatever she says."

She further said that she was facing a lot of hurdles in giving service to her constituency.

"I have faced several hurdles in serving the people. I have given my resignation two days ago. CM Mamata Banerjee has not accepted my resignation. I have never spoken ill against anyone whether anyone from my party or even in the opposition. Some people even spoke about my attendance in Parliament without knowing the fact that I also have to be present in my constituency to serve the people. People like me who are always getting attention on social media, it becomes easy to abuse us. I have served the people during the Amphan cyclone and Covid by visiting blocks and helped people from my own fund," she added.

Mimi Chakraborty won the Jadavpur seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

