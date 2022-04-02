Two Bangladeshi nationals handed over to BGB (Pic credit: @BSFNBFTR)

West Bengal [India], April 2 (ANI): The North Bengal Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday handed over two Bangladeshi nationals to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) during a flag meeting at the International borders (IB) on humanitarian grounds.

According to BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals had crossed into the Indian territory 'inadvertently'.

The North Bengal BSF tweeted, "164 Bn #BSF today handed over two Bangladeshi nationals who crossed into Indian territory inadvertently on 2 Apr'22 to BGB during a flag meeting at IB on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture." (ANI)

