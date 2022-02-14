Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 14 (ANI): In view of decreasing trend of COVID cases, the West Bengal government has withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday.

However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure, said the official statement.

"The restrictions on incoming flights to West Bengal have been reviewed and in view of the improved COVID situation, it has been decided that there shall be no restrictions on incoming domestic flights from any location in the country but subject to the condition that the passengers are either fully vaccinated or RT-PCR Test conducted within 72 hours from the time of flight departure," reads West Bengal government's letter to Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

"Further, in respect of all incoming international flights to West Bengal, these shall be subject to the condition that the passengers are either fully vaccinated or RT-PCR Test conducted within 72 hours from the time of flight departure and any other updated extant guidelines. These shall come into effect from February 15, 2022," the letter adds.

According to the State health department, West Bengal reported 512 new COVID cases on Sunday of which 83 cases were recorded in North 24 Parganas while Kolkata logged 62 cases. (ANI)

