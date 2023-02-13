Siliguri, Feb 13 (PTI) A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her husband in the northern West Bengal city of Siliguri, police said on Monday.

The woman, identified as Supriya Sinha, left her in-laws' home in Sitai in Cooch Behar district around two months back and started living on rent in Bhaktinagar in New Jalpaiguri police station area with her three kids, they said.

"The woman left home allegedly because of torture by her husband and his family members," a police officer said.

The husband, Sudip Vaishya, came to Supriya's place on Sunday afternoon with around nine people, police said.

Amid the argument that was going on between them, Sudip allegedly attacked Supriya with a sharp-edged weapon, killing her, police said.

Locals immediately informed the police, which arrested Sudip from the spot.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

