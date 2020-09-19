Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) West Bengal reported 56 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 4,298, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state also registered 3,188 fresh coronavirus cases, which took the tally to 2,21,960, it said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Viscera Not Preserved Properly by Mumbai Police?.

Since Friday, 2,993 people recovered from the disease, it said, adding that the discharge rate currently stands at 86.96 per cent in the state.

West Bengal now has 24,648 active cases. A total of 45,563 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state since Friday, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Mumbai, Thane Till September 22, IMD Issues Yellow Alert.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)