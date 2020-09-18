Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll rose to 4,242 in West Bengal after 59 people succumbed to the virus on Friday, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state's tally mounted to 2,18,772 with 3,192 fresh cases, it said.

Since Thursday, 2,960 people have been discharged, bettering the recovery rate to 86.86 per cent.

West Bengal now has 24,509 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 45,229 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

