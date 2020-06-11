Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported 440 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,768, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Ten people died due to the infection during the day in different districts, raising the toll to 442, it said.

Of the total fresh cases reported on Thursday, 117 were from Kolkata, it added.

Nine of the total deaths during the day happened due to co-morbidities, the health department said, adding that the state has so far witnessed 297 such fatalities.

The active cases now stand at 5,338, it said.

Since Wednesday, 209 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the state.

So far, 3,988 patients have recovered from the disease, improving the discharge rate to 40.82 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state crossed the three-lakh mark to reach 3,06,941, according to official figures.

