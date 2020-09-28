Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally surged past the 2,50,000-mark on Monday with 3,155 fresh cases, while 56 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,837, a bulletin released by the health department said.

The state has registered a total of 2,50,580 coronavirus cases so far.

Since Sunday, 2,923 people have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate to 87.73 per cent, it said.

The state now has 25,899 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 41,281 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

