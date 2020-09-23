Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll surged past the 4,500-mark on Wednesday after 61 more patients succumbed to the virus, even as the coronavirus tally went up to 2,34,673 with 3,189 fresh cases, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state has so far reported 4,544 COVID-19 fatalities.

In the past 24 hours, 2,998 people have recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 87.37 per cent, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 25,101.

Since Tuesday, 45,229 samples have been tested in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

