Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) West Bengal reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, officials said.

The positivity rate dipped to 0.27 per cent from 0.68 per cent on Tuesday. The new cases were detected after testing 9,303 samples, they said.

There are 395 active cases in the state at present, which was 22 less than Tuesday's count as more people recovered in the last 24 hours. The state reported 47 new recoveries.

West Bengal has so far reported 20,18,671 COVID-19 cases. The death toll remained at 21,203 with no new fatalities.

