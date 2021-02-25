Barrackpore (West Bengal) [India], February 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday asserted that people of West Bengal have blessed that party's 'Poriborton Yatra ' and have vowed to rout the Mamata Banerjee's government from the state.

Launched ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' of Nabadwip zone culminated in Anandapuri of Barrackpore district.

"The people of Bengal have strengthened the voice of 'Poriborton Yatra'. The people of Bengal have blessed this Yatra, supported it, and pledged to uproot Mamata's government," he said while addressing the Nabadwip zone Poriborton Yatra culmination rally in Anandapuri.

"This 'Poriborton Yatra' is ending today. By going from village to village, we have strengthened the voice of Yatra. I am happy that the people of Bengal have supported this visit and have vowed that we will uproot Mamata Didi's government," he added.

The purpose of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra ' has been to inform the public about the manner in which TMC has practised 'corruption and violence.'

Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a major contribution to the development of West Bengal.

"Modiji has contributed Rs 8,575 crore for the East-West Corridor. Modiji has given Rs 721 crore for India's connectivity with Nepal-Bangladesh," he said.

During his visit to poll-bound state, Nadda had lunch at the house of a jute mill worker in Gouripur area of Naihati, North 24 Parganas district.

Earlier in the day, he visited Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Residence and Museum in Kolkata. (ANI)

