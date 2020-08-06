Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of veteran CPI(M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who passed away in Kolkata due to the COVID-19 on Thursday.

The 76-year-old was admitted in a city hospital since July 30.

"Saddened at the passing away of the veteran leader, former Member of Parliament and former Bengal minister Shyamal Chakraborty. My condolences to his family, friends and supporters," the CM said in a statement.

Condoling his death, the CPI(M) said, "CPI(M) expresses its deep sadness at the demise of Shyamal Chakraborty. Comrade Shyamal was a veteran trade union leader, former minister and Central Committee member of the CPI(M). Today the working class and the left movement in the country has lost an important voice." (ANI)

