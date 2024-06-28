Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 28 (ANI): In a proactive effort to reduce the number of unresolved land-related legal battles, the District Magistrate office of West Tripura initiated a special campaign to address these cases on weekends and holidays.

This initiative was designed to accommodate individuals who are unable to attend court sessions during regular working hours due to employment or other commitments.

Land-related legal battles have long been a burden on the lives of common citizens in the region.

From 2012 to 2014, a substantial number of revenue cases have remained unresolved in the District Magistrate's (DM) Court, specifically under Section 95-11-3. An estimated 3,000 cases are still pending, though this number was as high as 4,400 just six months ago.

The initiative has received widespread acclaim from the public, with many appreciating the administration's efforts to make the legal process more convenient and efficient. The DM's office hopes to increase this disposal rate in the coming weeks by continuing to hold court sessions on weekends and holidays.

Addressing the issue, the District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, Vishaal Kumar said, "Our office and I recognised the need to accelerate the resolution of these pending cases. By utilising weekends and holidays, we aimed to provide more accessible opportunities for people to participate in their land record cases".

"Last week alone, we managed to dispose of around 80 cases," said the District Magistrate.

The District Magistrate also called on the public to participate more actively in these land record cases and said, "We urge common citizens to engage more with the process. The administration is committed to providing whatever relief and support we can offer."

As efforts to clear the backlog continue, the DM's office remains optimistic about significantly reducing the number of pending revenue cases and providing timely resolutions to land-related disputes.

Land-related cases affect the lives of common people. Over the years, from 2012 to 2014, many revenue cases have remained pending in the DM Court. These court cases are dealt with under Section 95-11-3, and an estimated three thousand cases are still pending. Six months ago, the number of pending cases was around 4,400.

Last week, we disposed of about 80 such cases. We have received very positive feedback from the public, and we hope that this disposal rate will increase in the coming days. We will continue to dispose of these revenue cases on weekends and holidays. I would like to request the common citizens through you to participate more actively in the land record cases, and we, the administration, will strive to provide whatever relief can be given.

