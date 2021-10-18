New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed the city on Monday morning, leading to traffic snarls and waterlogging at several places in the national capital

The minimum temperature settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Delhi recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday.

The rains caused waterlogging at several places in the city.

"Due to waterlogging at Pulprahladpur underpass, MB road is closed. Road users may take alternate routes going towards Mehrauli Mathura road underpass Sarita vihar flyover or Modi mill flyover and vice versa towards Badarpur," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Monday morning.

The air quality of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram remained in the very poor category. Delhi had an AQI of 325, while Gurugram and Noida had an AQI of 343 and 302 respecitvely at 9.30 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe, while the AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

The relative humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

The maximum temperature would be around 29 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

