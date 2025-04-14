India News | What Have They Given to Karnataka?: Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed Criticises Centre over Fuel Prices

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Karnataka Government Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed on Monday criticized the Centre over fuel prices, comparing the current rates with those during the UPA government.

"The Prime Minister should know that in Karnataka, all sections of the society have been given programs, not just minorities... When the UPA government was in the centre, the petrol price was Rs 55/ ltr, now it has crossed Rs 100/ ltr... What have they given to Karnataka?" Ahmed told ANI.

His reaction comes after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned people against "forgetting the days of Congress rule," saying that before 2014, blackouts were a common occurrence across the country and would still be common if Congress was in power today.

The PM made the comments in Yamunanagar, Haryana, while laying the foundation stone for the developmental project of increasing the capacity of a power plant in the area.

"We shouldn't forget the days of Congress rule--before 2014, when there was a Congress government, we have seen the days when the entire country used to face a blackout. Had there been a Congress government today, we would have been still facing blackouts," PM Modi said during the public meeting.

Underlining the importance of electricity for ensuring a developed India, PM Modi mentioned how different power sectors, like solar, coal, and nuclear, will be used to facilitate electricity production.

"Electricity is going to play a very big role in building a developed India. That is why our government is working in all directions to increase the availability of electricity. Be it One Nation-One Grid, new coal power plants, solar energy, expansion of the nuclear sector... we endeavour to increase electricity production in the country... lack of electricity should not become an obstacle in nation building," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

