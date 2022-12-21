New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Amid the BJP demands for an apology from him over his remarks in Alwar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sain in Rajya Sabha that he made the remarks outside the House and there was no need to discuss them.

"What I said during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan's Alwar was outside the House. What I said was outside the House, not inside. There is no need to discuss that here."

Pointing towards BJP benches, he said they had no role in the freedom struggle.

"I can still say they had no role in the freedom struggle. They are forgiveness seekers 'maafi maangne waale log'...What role did you play?" Kharge asked.

"If I repeat what I said outside, it'll get difficult for them. I said Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed themselves," he said.

Kharge made the remarks at a meeting of Congress in Alwar on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He said that Congress leaders had sacrificed their lives for the country and asked what did the BJP do and "if even any of your dogs die for the country".

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Josh condemned Kharge's "dog" jibe said that Congress leader was merely playing the role of "rubber stamp" in the opposition party.

"We strongly condemn the statement made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan yesterday. It's an Italian Congress which is running today. It is being said that he is a rubber stamp president,"Joshi said. "Congress is not original. Mahatma Gandhi had demanded the dissolution of the Congress," the minister said.

Union Minister and Leader of the Upper House Piyush Goyal said Kharge "gave us a glimpse of his mindset and jealousy".

"Yesterday, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge gave an indecent speech in Alwar. The language used is unfortunate. I condemn the manner in which he used indecent language, said baseless things... I demand apology from him," Goyal said.

"After independence Gandhi said Congress should be disbanded... Khargeji is a living example of that... and is showing the nation that what Gandhiji said was true... he is a national president who doesn't know how to speak," Goyal said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaking to reporters said he cannot believe that Kharge could "stoop so low and use such objectionable remarks."

"He should understand his responsibilities as a leader of a political party. We're not enemies, we're rivals. It's distasteful, unfortunate and uncalled for," the union Law Minister said. (ANI)

