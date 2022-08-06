New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday targeted the government over glitches in the conduct of the common university entrance test (CUET), and alleged the dictatorship of four people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country.

His attack came after technical glitches marred the CUET for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities.

"New education policy of 'Amritkal': Before the exam 'discussion on the exam'. 'No paper, no discussion' during the exam. Future in darkness after the exam. What is happening with the students of #CUET is the story of every youth of the country today," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The dictatorship of 4 people is leaving no stone unturned to ruin the country," he also said.

He, however, did not name the four people.

Technical glitches marred the second day of the CUET-Undergraduate on Friday, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the exam at 50 centres across the country.

Some students also claimed to have received communication from the NTA late night, telling them that their exam scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to “administrative and logistical reasons”.

On Thursday, the exam was cancelled at a few centres across 17 states in the first shift, while the second shift exam was cancelled at all 489 centres.

Several students complained that they waited for two hours only to be informed that the exams scheduled for the day had been called off. Candidates also seemed to be in panic as the agency did not issue the admit cards for Sunday.

