Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19 (ANI): With less than a week left for the commencement of the Karnataka assembly and the introduction of the state budget, Bharatiya Janata Party's state president BY Vijayendra hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday for the increased prices and asked about the state's 'actual financial situation'.

While the Assembly session will commence on March 3, the budget will be introduced by CM Siddaramaiah on March 7. This will be his 16th budget.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 3 Men Sexually Assault Odisha Woman at Knifepoint, Threaten Husband in Tiruppur; Arrested.

Refuting the 'claims' of the CM that the state is a prosperous one, BJP's Vijayendra said during a press conference here in Bengaluru, "The Chief Minister of the state is presenting his 16th budget, setting a record in budget presentations. Although he is an experienced CM, today's press conference has been organized to highlight the reality of the financial situation."

The BJP leader also criticised the Karnataka government over their 'guarantees,' claiming that they have not helped the people at all.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Bodies of 3 Female Family Members Found Dead With Slashed Wrists Under Mysterious Circumstances at Their Residence in Tangra Area.

"The CM claims that the state is prosperous. Siddaramaiah is under the illusion that people from all sections are doing well because of the guarantee schemes. However, the Congress government is responsible for price hikes," he added.

Vijayendra also mentioned the price increases in dail commodities, like water, bus fares, milk prices, along with even vehicle registration charges, hospital charges also getting increased.

"Vehicle registration charges have increased by 10 pc. Hospital service charges have gone up by 5 pc. Water prices have increased by 30 pc. Milk prices have risen by 15 pc. Bus fares have also increased," he said.

The BJP leader also commented on the power struggle within the Congress party in the state, saying that there is an 'intense competition' for the CM's chair.

"In Congress, there has been intense competition for the Chief Minister's chair for a long time. However, because of our issues, it was not clearly visible but now, the competition for the CM position is happening more aggressively," Vijayendra said.

He even challenged the CM's claim that his position is secure, adding "His supporting ministers have informed the High Command that Siddaramaiah's decision is final, and if not, they will find their own path. Siddaramaiah's claim that his position is secure is far from reality."

Earlier, Karnataka Minister of Commerce and Industries, MB Patil addressed the ongoing talk about the Chief Minister's position in the state and said that party's high command is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Speaking to the media, Patil said, "We have high command in the Congress party, and it is watching everything. In all issues, the high command is supreme. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries are supreme. Other things are irrelevant, I don't want to speak anything else..."

He mentioned that Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretaries are supreme. And he also called the whole situation irrelevant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)