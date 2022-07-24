New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday, while alleging that Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh had insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sharing an "edited clip" of him greeting President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament, questioned the intention behind the act of the AAP leader.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that PM Modi had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the complete video of the Parliament, as against the video shared by Sanjay Singh on Twitter with a caption "Such an insult Very Sorry Sir These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

Addressing a press conference here, Poonawalla said, "Sanjay Singh tweeted today in which he said that the outgoing president was insulted. There could not be anything more unfortunate than this. He posted an edited clip and levels allegations against the Prime Minister at such an event on which there should not be any politics. The edited clip was shared. The Prime Minister had greeted President Kovind which could be seen in the full video. There are pictures in the public domain showing PM Modi greeting the President. Still, such an allegation was levelled. What was the intention?"

"Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed. They have come down to insulting the Prime Minister. They have hijacked Delhi," he added.

Slamming the AAP government in Delhi over the excise policy, the BJP leader said that Kejriwal's party plays "victimhood card to dodge the questions".

"They only play the victimhood card to dodge the questions. The AAP is trying to divert the attention from the Delhi excise policy and therefore they are spreading falsehood," Poonawalla said.

"Arvind Kejriwal can be defined in ABCD. A for advertising, B for 'Bahanebaazi' (excuses), C for cover-up of corruption and D for diversion," he added.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal over the sale of intoxicants in the city, the BJP leader said that the Delhi government is delivering liquor to homes in Delhi instead of advocating deaddiction.

"The new liquor policy is like the 'happiness glasses' model instead of their happiness classes model. Those promising to make Punjab and Delhi addiction-free are now making people addicts. Why this policy was introduced has been exposed after the LG ordered a CBI probe. 'Har ghar nal se jal' is our policy, but Kejriwal's policy is attempting to make liquor reach har ghar and ward," Poonawalla said.

He alleged that the AAP has resorted to a "blame game" on the issue of the excise policy.

"Our leader had asked many questions on the Excise policy, but they resorted to blame game and did not answer the questions," he said

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged violations of the Kejriwal government's new contentious excise policy including "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" made by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to "provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees."

"Kejriwal says that they are very honest and patriotic. Satyendar Jain was also given the certificate of honesty who has not got bail for the past two months. Jain has not got any relief from any court of law, what sort of honesty is this?" Poonawalla added.

"He claims to be a patriot. It is proof of his patriotism that in the Jamia Nagar area, a freedom fighter foundation was set up. Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, and Rajguru feature in the poster. A Bangladeshi scholar also featured in the poster. The poster was there for one month, now it has been removed when the BJP questioned the move of the government. He is such a patriot." (ANI)

