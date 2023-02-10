New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a dig at the Nehru-Gandhi family over large number of schemes named after its members and asked why they are "scared of keeping Nehru surname".

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address, PM Modi targeted Congress leaders who accuse the government of trying to obliterate the significance of the work done by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Prime Minister faced constant sloganeering from opposition members during his speech. The opposition parties have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

PM Modi said he had read somewhere that more than 600 government schemes were named after the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Some had problems with the names of schemes of govt and Sanskrit words in the names. I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family's name...I don't understand why people from their generation don't keep Nehru as their surname, what's the fear and shame?" PM Modi said.

"If such a big personality is not acceptable to you, you ask an account from us," he asked.

He said the country is built on the hard work of people and through traditions spread over generations.

The Prime Minister also accused the Congress of toppling state governments during its rule.

"Look at the history, which party and people in power misused Article 356 the most? Elected governments were toppled 90 times, who were those who did that? A Prime minister used Article 356 fifty times, and scored a half-century and that name is Indira Gandhi. In Kerala Communist government was elected which wasn't liked by Pandit Nehru and was toppled," he said.

"In Tamil Nadu too, governments of veterans like MGR and Karunanidhi were dismissed by Congress people. Sharad Pawar's government was toppled too. We have seen what happened with NTR when he was in the US for treatment and attempts were made to topple his government. This was the level of Congress' politics. They troubled every regional leader," he added.

With some opposition parties favouring the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, PM Modi also touched upon the issue of states' economy.

"Today those who do not understand economic policies in the country, who do not think of anything other than politics 24 hours a day, who only see the work of public life in playing the games of power, have converted economic policies into disastrous policies," he said.

"I want to warn them with the sincerity of the House that they (Opposition) should go to their respective states and tell them not to move on the wrong path. You see the condition of our neighbouring countries. How countries were drowned by taking loans indiscriminately. Some states have resorted to taking immediate benefits," the Prime Minister added.

He noted that there are political differences among parties, and urged them not to play with the economic health of the country.

"We may have political and ideological differences and parties may have few complaints against each other, but don't play with the economic health of the country. Do not commit such a sin that takes away the rights of your children," he said. (ANI)

