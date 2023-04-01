Navi Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) When-32-year-old Shashwati Bhosale, who hails from Marathwada region of the state, went to Northeast for the first time, she got thronged as if she was some celebrity and a little girl sought her autograph.

Puzzled, Bhosale told the girl she was no film heroine. "You have come here on a bicycle all the way. For us you are a hero," the girl replied.

Bhosale, who works in the travel industry, was narrating her experiences of cycle travels at Cycle Katta, an informal forum for cycling enthusiasts.

She decided to cycle in the northeast in 2019 after she had worked for seven years and felt like taking a break.

She pedalled solo, starting from Tripura, then travelling to Mizoram, Assam and even making a small incursion in Myanmar along the way.

Didn't she feel fear, being a woman and travelling all alone on a bicycle?

Bhosale said she got asked this question ad nauseam.

"Now, I am afraid of this question. I never had any particularly bad experiences. And I guess when you are on a bicycle, struggling along, people's outlook changes. It generates respect for you," she said.

Bhosale never sets any targets when she rides, she said. Nor does she waste time recording her journeys because then you miss out on experiences.

That's what distinguishes the business from a hobby, she said, adding that in a hobby, there are no targets.

Everywhere she met people who transcended language and the culture barrier and opened their doors to her. When in Assam she even partook in a wedding at her host's family.

Having left her job and riding alone on her first tour, didn't she ever feel depressed? No, Bhosale said.

"Because you're seeing new things, noticing new things. That's the advantage of cycling because you are travelling slowly. Having a science background (she is a microbiology graduate) gives you this research outlook," she added.

As to breaks in her career, she is chilled out. "If you are talented, you get a new job. And if you are not ready to compromise on salary and package, you can manage. Minimalism helps," she said.

Cycling taught this travel industry professional something else: to appreciate Indian languages as against French or German.

She is now learning Bengali and Assamese. And know enough Bengali to quote Tagore couplet. Its gist is "the more suffering you have, the more inspiration you get".

