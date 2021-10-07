New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Following the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday veiled an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging people to record a video on the phone whenever a BJP leader's car passes by.

He further said that the video "evidence" would be a great service to the country, in case "they decide to run their car over people and kill them."

"An appeal to the masses: whenever you see a BJP leader's car pass by, just open your phone camera and make a recording. You never know when they decide to run their car over people and kill them. Your video will then become evidence. It will be a great service to the country," the Congress leader tweeted.

As many as eight people died in the incident that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police today arrested two in connection with the violence.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh police have pasted a notice outside the residence of Ajay Kumar Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it on October 8 in connection with the violence. (ANI)

