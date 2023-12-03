Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that whenever the differently-abled have got the opportunity, they have shown their talents.

"In the Para Asian Games held in China, our para-athletes have won 111 medals," the Chief Minister said while addressing the World Disabled Day programme at the Atal Auditorium of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University here on Sunday.

Also Read | KCR Resigns: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Sends Resignation to Raj Bhavan After BRS Suffers Defeat in Assembly Election.

He said, "The performance of the differently-abled is always better compared to the general public. PM Narendra Modi has given a new term "Divyang" instead of "Viklang" to honour differently-abled individuals worldwide."

According to a press release from the Chief Minister's office, "He further mentioned that PM Modi had implemented the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in the country in 2016. The state government has fully complied with the act."

Also Read | Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude to People of Telangana for Support in Assembly Elections 2023.

He said that the state government has increased the budget for schemes related to the welfare of Divyangjan.

"Initially, Divyangjans used to receive a monthly pension of Rs 300. Currently, the government has increased it to Rs 1000 per month, adding that approximately 10 lakh divyangjan in the state are benefiting from this facility today," the CM said as per the release.

Yogi also stated that in the budget for 2016-17, there was a provision of only Rs 312 crore for the welfare of 'Divyangjan' in the state. Currently, the state government has increased it to Rs 1120 crore. Previously, the differently-abled suffering from leprosy used to receive a pension of Rs 2500, while the state government has increased it to Rs 3000, he informed.

"In the years 2022-23, the distribution of artificial limbs to a total of 305,000 Divyangjan in the state has been successfully carried out. Additionally, the distribution of 8,000 motorised tricycles has been done in all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state," the Chief Minister added.

He said that the state government allocates Rs 40 crore annually to the Transport Department for the travel of Divyangjan. Along with this, a marriage incentive amount has been provided to 4342 Divyangjan in the state.

"CM Yogi mentioned that the medical grant amount for Divyangjan within the state has now been increased to Rs 10,000. The state government is facilitating cochlear implant surgery with a financial assistance amount of up to Rs 6 lakh. In the budget for 2023-24, an allocation of Rs 60.48 crore has been made for this purpose," as per the release.

He stated that initially, there were three government shelter homes for the mentally challenged in the entire state, located in Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur. Presently, the government has taken steps to establish six new centres.

"CM Yogi emphasised that efforts are being made to provide maximum opportunities for imparting higher education and technical education to Divyangjan. Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, along with Jagatguru Divyang University in Chitrakoot, will also be made a state university, he informed further," as per the release.

"Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country where two universities for Divyanjan are operational," he said.

CM Yogi inaugurated an exhibition put up by social organisations and special schools during the state-level award distribution programme. Additionally, he honoured individuals/institutions, employers and Divyang employees who have done excellent work in the field of empowerment of Divyangjan with state-level awards.

Moreover, he also distributed artificial limbs and assistive devices to Divyanjans. He also honoured meritorious students of special schools.

"In the programme, Minister of State for Backward Class Welfare and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Independent Charge) Narendra Kashyap, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Subhash Chandra Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University Professor R KP Singh, teachers, students, and other dignitaries were present," the release stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)