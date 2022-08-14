Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Sunday said while celebrating independence, there was also a need to pay homage to the people who went through the pain of partition.

He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition titled 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in Mapusa town near the state capital Panaji.

The exhibition, organised by the Goa government, displayed various pictures clicked during the partition.

Khaunte said the exhibition was organised as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

"It is also important for us to remember the horrors of partition," he said.

The exhibition was aimed at sharing information about the partition, he said adding that people were divided on religious ground during the partition.

"We need to pay homage to those who went through pain and horror during the partition," the minister said.

“In the 75th year of independence, we need to propagate the message of communal harmony. We need to pass on the information about partition to the next generation,” he said.

Goa Assembly's Deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza was also present on the occasion.

