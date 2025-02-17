Jammu and Kashmir [India], February 17 (ANI): Corps commander of the White Knight Corps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva visited and reviewed the security aspects of Rajouri and Reasi sectors of the Jammu region. Lt Gen Sachdeva also commended the alertness and dedication of the troops who have ensured peace and security in the region.

The White Knight Corps, as the XVI Corps of the Indian Army is known, took to 'X' and shared the development.

The post read, "GOC, White Knight Corps visited and reviewed security aspects in Reasi and Rajouri Sectors. GOC commended the alertness and dedication of the troops in ensuring peace and security in the region."

On February 13, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting. The main agenda of the meeting was a series of security reviews which were held in the past which included strengthening intelligence networks, countering cross-border infiltration, and accelerating development initiatives in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed on zero tolerance policy against terrorism and had called for enhanced co-ordination between the state and Central security agencies in the previous review meetings.

Top officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, intelligence agencies, Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir administration were present in the meeting.

Home Minister Amit Shah had recently directed Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure "zero infiltration" at the international border with Pakistan and strengthen the border grid by the usage of advanced technologies while chairing a Jammu and Kashmir security meeting in New Delhi.

Shah had directed BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km of border between India and Pakistan to adopt strong vigil, strengthen the border grid and use the advanced technologies for border guarding and guarding to check infiltration. (ANI)

